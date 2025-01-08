All the Big Hollywood and Awards Events Delayed or Canceled Due to the LA Fires

The fires raging across LA have cast a shadow over Tinseltown, disrupting the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s biggest events — amid peak awards season no less, disrupting a slew of premieres, parties and FYC screenings the week before Oscar voting is set to close on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Los Angeles’ Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires each remain at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning, as hundreds of thousands of locals have either received evacuation orders or warning notices after the fires began Tuesday.

With cancelations and delays pouring in during one of Hollywood’s busiest seasons, here’s your guide to the major events that have been postponed or canceled outright amid the raging wildfires. We’ll continue to update as the news breaks.

Getty Images 2025 Oscar Voting and Nominations Announcement The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended Oscar nomination voting and moved the date of the nominations announcement from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19. The change was announced Wednesday afternoon in an email to members from AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer. Voting, which began on Wednesday morning and had been scheduled to end on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12, is now extended by two days and will close on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: (R-L) Alan Cumming presents the Best TV Series award for “The Old Man” to Jonathan E. Steinberg onstage during the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards – Show at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP) AARP’s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards AARP’s Awards show dedicated to movies for grownups, by grownups, advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers was postponed on Wednesday afternoon. “Due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and in consideration of the families and communities impacted, we will postpone AARP’s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards originally scheduled to take place Saturday, January 11, 2025 in Beverly Hills. We extend our sympathies to all who are affected. AARP will provide a new date and time for the awards as soon as possible,” read the statement.

Christopher Nolan and the team behind “Oppenheimer” on stage at the Critics Choice Awards (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Critics Choice Awards The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to grow. The 30th annual awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 12 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will now take place in the same location on Jan. 26. “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin.

Pamela Anderson seen at Roadside Attractions Special Screening of “The Last Showgirl” at CAA on December 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images) Roadside Attractions’ ‘The Last Show Girl’ Premiere Pamela Anderson’s “The Last Showgirl” premiere was canceled Wednesday morning, shortly after the actress received a SAG Award nomination for her acclaimed performance in the drama. “In light of the devastation in LA County, and out of an abundance of caution for everyone involved, the Los Angeles premiere for Roadside Attractions’ ‘The Last Showgirl’ has been cancelled,” said a statement. “We are thankful to all first responders and our thoughts are with the people being affected.”

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in “Love Me” (Photo by Justine Yeung, courtesy of Sundance Institute) Bleeker Street’s ‘Love Me’ Special Screening A special Academy Museum screening and filmmaker Q&A for the Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun sci-fi romance “Love Me” was postponed until further notice on Wednesday morning. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.

American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer speaks onstage during American Cinematheque's 3rd Annual Tribute to the Crafts at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on January 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Cinematheque) American Cinematheque's Tribute to the Crafts American Cinematheque's fourth annual Tribute to the Crafts, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, has been postponed as of Wednesday morning. The event is set to honor the craftspeople behind the films "The Fall Guy," "Emilia Pérez," "Dune: Part Two," "Saturday Night," "Nickel Boys," "Wicked," "The Substance," "Will & Harper" and "Challengers," in categories ranging from stunts to sound to score.

Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon (Getty Images) AFI’s Awards Luncheon The AFI Award luncheon scheduled for Friday was postponed Wednesday morning. “Given the tragedies that prevail in Los Angeles, the spirit of community we strive for at AFI Awards will be unachievable on Friday – and so we will be postponing the event,” a representative for AFI said in a statement.

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party (Getty Images) BAFTA’s Tea Party Another FYC event scrapped amid the fires, the BAFTA Tea Party was cancelled Wednesday morning. “In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party,” BAFTA said in a statement. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Brandon Larracuente and Troian Bellisario in “On Call.” (Elizabeth Morris/Amazon MGM Studios Amazon’s ‘On Call’ Premiere Prime Video’s new Dick Wolf-produced cop drama starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin and Rich Ting cancelled its Hollywood premiere on Wednesday morning, ahead of the series’ Thursday debut.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast at the 29th SAG Awards (Getty) In-Person SAG Award Nominations Though SAG Award nominations were still announced Wednesday morning, the in-person nominations set to be hosted by Joey King and Cooper Koch were cancelled the night before. “In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday.

Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max) Max’s ‘The Pitt’ Premiere Max’s new medical drama “The Pitt,” starring “Noah Wyle” of “ER” fame, also canceled Tuesday night in advance of its Wednesday premiere. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing Palisades Fire and continued wind advisories through tomorrow, we are canceling Wednesday’s premiere event for The Pitt,” Max representatives said in a separate statement. “The safety and well-being of our attendees, staff, and community are our top priority. We are grateful for the first responders bravely working to protect our community, and our thoughts are with those affected.”

Robbie Williams attends the European premiere of “Better Man” (Getty Images) Paramount’s ‘Better Man’ Premiere The Robbie Williams biopic is making its stateside debut later this week, but the Wednesday Los Angeles premiere was canceled on Tuesday night. “Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Better Man.’ Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies,” a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said in a statement

The cast of “Saturday Night” (Peter Yang) Columbia Pictures’ ‘Saturday Night’ FYC Event An FYC event in West Hollywood for Jason Reitman’s “SNL” behind-the-scenes biopic “Saturday Night” was canceled on Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the severe winds and fires we’re experiencing, we’ve decided to cancel this evening’s reception. On behalf of Columbia Pictures and the filmmakers, we send our sincerest apologies and regrets. We hope we can raise a toast with you to ‘Saturday Night’s’ incredible artisans another time!” read a statement.

Universal Universal’s ‘Wolf Man’ Premiere Another splashy premiere was cancelled Tuesday night: “Wolf Man,” the latest take on the Universal Monster classic from “The Invisible Man” director Leigh Whannell, starring Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott. Universal pulled the film’s TCL Chinese Theatre premiere due to the weather. “Tonight’s premiere of ‘Wolf Man’ is cancelled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations,” said a Universal spokesperson.

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Amazon's 'Unstoppable' Premiere The Los Angeles premiere for Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome's "Unstoppable" was the first major Hollywood event to halt on Tuesday as the Pacific Palisades fire and Santa Ana winds forced Amazon to cancel. "In light of today's safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling tonight's premiere of 'Unstoppable,'" Amazon MGM Studios announced. "As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority."

“Wicked” at The Pantages The Wednesday night performance of “Wicked” at the Pantages Theater scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. curtain was canceled due to the wildfires. The theater informed ticket holders they would receive a refund automatically and they planned to resume shows on Thursday. “The safety of our patrons, staff, cast and crew is top priority. Our hearts are with all those affected by these unfortunate events, and we extend our thanks to all the first responders and firefighters aiding our affected communities.”

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in the “Suits: L.A.” pilot (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC) NBCUniversal’s Backlot Pass Press Event A press day at the Universal lot in Burbank scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, where the company planned to preview shows, including NBC’s “Suits: LA” and Peacock’s “The Traitors” Season 3, was postponed in light of the wildfires. A new date for the event has yet to be announced.