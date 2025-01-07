‘Wolf Man’ Premiere Canceled by Universal Amid Spreading Palisades Wildfire, ‘Worsening Weather’

“Wolf Man,” the latest take on the Universal Monster classic, was meant to have a splashy premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday night. But due to the weather in Los Angeles, those plans have been scuttled. “Tonight’s premiere of ‘Wolf Man’ is cancelled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations,” said a Universal spokesperson.

The Leigh Whannell-directed chiller stars Christopher Abbott as a young father who becomes infected with a deadly disease. Julia Garner co-stars as his wife.

Earlier in the day it was announced that “Unstoppable,” the new Jennifer Lopez film, would have its premiere canceled by Amazon.

“In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of ‘Unstoppable,’” Amazon MGM Studios announced. “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority.”

Thousands of people in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica were evacuated. The uncontained fire has burned up more than 772 acres in its first four hours of activity. Elsewhere in the city, extreme winds can be felt, with many losing power, thanks to downed wires.