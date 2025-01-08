Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver, Diane Warren and more Hollywood and political notables impacted by the wind-whipped wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area posted heartbreaking messages on social media Wednesday regarding the ongoing destruction that had already claimed more than 1,000 structures and two lives.

“Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone,” Shriver, the journalist and former First Lady of California, wrote in an X post. “Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We have evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything.”

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice — longtime Pacific Palisades residents (the comedic actor was even an honorary mayor of the municipality) — shared late Wednesday that they were among the many to lose their home in the wildfire.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” they said in a joint statement. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren said she lost her beach house of 30 years.

“This Is Us” star “Mandy Moore was another celebrity impacted by the fires. In an Instagram post, the actress uploaded a video of what appears to be her neighborhood. While she didn’t mention if her home was harmed, she shared that her children’s school is “gone.”

“I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” Moore said. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.” See her full message below.

Like Warren, Paris Hilton also lost her family home. The TV personality and businesswoman shared on X that she and her family watched their Malibu residence “burn to the ground.”

“Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton wrote on Wednesday. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.” See her full message below.

The Palisades Fire started late Tuesday morning in the ritzy neighborhood nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean, sparking a mass evacuation of an estimated 30,000 people from the celebrity enclave.

Hollywood productions were shut down entirely, including Max’s “Hacks,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place,” Apple TV+’s “Loot” and Peacock’s “Ted, all of which are produced by Universal Studio Group.

“The Garfield Movie” star Chris Pratt shared his thoughts and condolences with those who have been impacted.

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” the actor wrote Tuesday night. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

Extreme Santa Ana winds continued to whip three major wildfires in the Los Angeles area Wednesday morning, with 80 mph gusts spreading destruction in the Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena, and to the north near Sylmar. Officials said more than 1,000 homes, businesses, schools and other buildings had burned, and two deaths were reported overnight.

I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles. My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire. Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire… — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2025

