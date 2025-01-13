‘NCIS,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Poppa’s House’ and More to Resume Production After Wildfires Pause

Hollywood is getting back to work as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage on. CBS is resuming production on four of its shows after being cleared by the company’s health and safety teams. “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” “Poppa’s House” and “The Neighborhood” will all resume production on Monday.

The series that are returning to production will do so on closed sound stages, an insider told TheWrap. Those productions will be closely monitored by CBS’ security, health and safety teams throughout the day. Any cast or crew who is impacted by the fires and is unable to safely make it to set are encouraged not to return to work. They will continue to receive their regular pay.

However, not every CBS production will be returning. “After Midnight” and “The Price Is Right,” which are both filmed in front of live studio audiences, will not be filming new episodes on Monday, insiders familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Additionally, “After Midnight” will not be filming on Tuesday either.

Productions from the Universal Studio Group are also expected to return Monday, including Max’s “Hacks,” Apple TV+’s “Loot,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place” and Peacock’s “Ted.”

As part of larger support efforts from Paramount Global, some of the company’s catering teams have started to prepare boxed meals for first responders on the front lines and clothing from Paramount’s series has been gathered for donations. Shows in production will also be filming PSAs for the Red Cross this week, which are expected to air on CBS proper as well as the network’s social platforms. This is in addition to the $1 million Paramount has already donated to Los Angeles fire relief.

Though CBS is tentatively returning to business as usual, there are a number of productions that have been paused since the fires started on Tuesday night. Series like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey” remain on pause for now.