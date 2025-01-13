‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Will Resume Taping on Monday as Los Angeles Fires Rage On

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is expected to film a new episode on Monday, TheWrap has learned. The late night heavy-hitter suspended taping last Wednesday due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Kimmel also posted about the donation center the series opened at the backlot of the series. The center is currently accepting bottled water and Gatorade, baby food, pet food, non-perishable food items (i.e. canned goods, individually wrapped snacks), new toiletries and hygiene products, new socks and underwear, diapers and baby wipes. The Jimmy Kimmel Donation Center started on Monday and is open from noon to 6 p.m. PT. It’s located in Hollywood at 6901 Hawthorn Ave.

“We will quickly distribute essential items to those who need them,” Kimmel wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for supporting and please spread the word to those in our neighborhood.”

Though Kimmel is coming back, the other major late night player based in L.A., “After Midnight,” will not be resuming filming on either Monday nor Tuesday, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Additionally, “The Price Is Right,” which is also a CBS production with a studio audience, will not resume taping on Monday.

All three series ceased production last Wednesday, the first full day of the natural disaster. Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC show shoots at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, which is closest to the Palisades fire. As for “After Midnight,” the Taylor Tomlinson-hosted series is filmed on the Paramount lot, which saw smoke last week from the Eaton fire. Finally, the Drew Carey-hosted “The Price Is Right” films at Haven Studios in Glendale.

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” isn’t the only Los Angeles production that’s returning to work. Four CBS series — “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” “Poppa’s House” and “The Neighborhood” — are also resuming production at the start of the week. All will have closed sets and will be closely monitored by the company’s health and safety teams.

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead due to the fires as of Monday morning. Eight of those deaths have been attributed to the Palisades fire, while 16 of then happened in relation to the Eaton fire. Sixteen people have also been reported missing, and more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

As of Monday, the Palisades fire is at 14% containment, having burned 23,713 acres thus far. The Eaton fire is 33% contained at 14,117 acres, and the Hurst fire is in the best condition, sitting at 95% containment and 799 acres burned.