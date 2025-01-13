Sundance Film Festival to Continue as Planned Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival rolls on.

In a letter attributed to acting CEO Amanda Kelso and public programming director Eugene Hernandez, Sundance expressed its deepest sympathy over the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles on Monday. They also remain committed to putting on the festival in just 10 days, running Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.

“Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on. Soon, we’ll gather for Sundance’s 41st Festival to discover a new year of films and filmmakers,” the letter read. “Despite the challenges so many are confronting, we’re making our final preparations for this year’s Festival, as in times like these, our mission to support artists, uplift their work and connect to communities is paramount.”

The fires have indeed impacted industry leaders close to the festival. Michelle Satter, a senior director of artistic programs for the Sundance Institute, lost her home in the Palisades fire.

The fires have so far claimed 24 lives, burned over 60 square miles and have destroyed over 12,300 structures. High winds are expected to return through Wednesday.

Other events that have either been canceled or postponed include the Critics Choice Awards (meant to take place on Sunday, now being held during Sundance on Jan. 28), the BAFTA Tea Party and the WGA and PGA nominations.

You can read the full letter, below:

Dear Sundance Community,

We’re reaching out today about the ongoing, devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. First and foremost, our hearts are with everyone in our Sundance Institute community and with all affected by the unfolding tragedy. Please know that you are not alone right now; our thoughts are with you in Southern California and beyond.

Over the past few days, we’ve had many conversations with artists, volunteers, industry/press, trustees, donors, partners, and staff. The losses we’re witnessing and so many are experiencing are hard to fathom and deeply emotional. Yet, as we continue planning for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival—just 10 days away—we’re moved by the resilience amidst the devastating loss.

You are vital, vibrant members of our Sundance community, and we know that many of you have been and are being impacted by the ongoing tragic fires. Our community has a history of coming together when passion and perseverance are needed most, drawing strength from the deep bonds that make us so resilient.

Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on. Soon, we’ll gather for Sundance’s 41st Festival to discover a new year of films and filmmakers. Despite the challenges so many are confronting, we’re making our final preparations for this year’s Festival, as in times like these, our mission to support artists, uplift their work, and connect to communities is paramount. While it may challenge us in many ways, coming together will also empower and inspire us as we look to our future. With that in mind, we invite you to connect with us in the days leading up to the Festival. If you have been affected by the fires, and feel able or are in a space where you can, please share your situation in this form so we can understand how our community has been impacted.

Sundance exists to discover artists, celebrate their work, and support storytelling that connects people through the power of film and we know that coming together as a community can be both healing and catalytic.

Please stay safe as you care for yourselves and each other.

Thinking of you,

Amanda Kelso, Acting CEO

Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival & Public Programming