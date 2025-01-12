Producer Brad Fuller, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter Among Industry Leaders Who Lost Homes in LA Fires

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter, Fifth Season head Graham Taylor and producer Brad Fuller were among the many industry leaders who lost their homes in the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires this past week.

They join a growing list of celebrities and Hollywood heavyweights who are picking up the pieces after the fires devastated swaths of the city — Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller among them.

Below is a list of prominent producers, writers, music insiders and others who confirmed to TheWrap that they, too, experienced a total loss in the unfolding disaster:

Graham Taylor, co-President of Fifth Season, and British film producer Lynette Howell Taylor: Taylor and co-CEO Chris Rice helped lead the rebrand of Endeavor Content into Fifth Season in 2023 following its acquisition by South Korea’s CJ ENM. Lynette Howell Taylor was co-nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture for producing 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” founded the production company 51 Entertainment in 2017, and produced the 92nd Academy Awards with Stephanie Allain. The couple lived in the Palisades.

Graham Taylor and Lynette Howell Taylor attend the 2020 Oscars (Getty Images)

Michelle Satter, founding director of the Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program, and her husband, producer David Latt: Satter is the 2023 recipient of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Latt, producer of the original 2013 “Sharknado,” runs The Asylum, a fast-churning independent film studio. The couple, who lived in the Palisades, lost their son two years ago when a homeless woman who was stalking him broke into his mid-Wilshire home and shot Michael Latt, who was 33 at the time.

Michelle Satter and Michael Latt attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Lesli Linka Glatter, current head of DGA: Glatter, a prominent prestige-TV director best known for her work on “Mad Men” and “Homeland,” lived in the Palisades. She’s been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards and seven Directors Guild Awards, of which she won three. She was elected president of the Directors Guild of America in 2021 and re-elected in 2023.

Lesli Linka Glatter (Photograph by Shanna Fisher for TheWrap)

Tim and Cynthia Sexton: Tim Sexton is a music producer, supervisor and promoter; as well as an environmental consultant and social impact entrepreneur whose Feel the Power campaign was a precursor to Rock the Vote; he’s also head of the Make Good Group, a company he founded in 2003 to advise corporate clients on social responsibility. His wife Cynthia is a former executive vice president at Universal Music Group.

Barbara Guggenheim and Alan Patricof: Guggenheim is an art curator and buyer for Hollywood A-listers and museums at Barbara Guggenheim Associates, Inc. Patricof is an investor who founded the venture capital firm Alan Patricof Associates in 1969 and has invested in media and tech for 50 years, and is the father of producer Jamie Patricof. The couple had a home in Malibu.

Alan Patricof and Barbara Guggenheim (Getty Images)

Brad Fuller, producer at Platinum Dunes: Fuller is behind some of the modern film era’s most successful genre films, from “A Quiet Place” to the “Purge” franchise. In 2001, he founded Platinum Dunes, along with producing partners Michael Bay and Andrew Form; their films have since grossed $2.7 billion worldwide. He is currently filming in Australia, and lost his Palisades home, as well as the Malibu home of his mother.

Brad Fuller (left) and Andrew Form (Getty Images)

Jairo Alvarado, Manager/Founder, Redefine Entertainment: Jairo Alvarado has an impressive client list that includes both “Blue Beetle” writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer and director Angel Manuel Soto, along with “The Farewell” writer/director Lulu Wang. Alvarado lost his home in Altadena in the Eaton Fire.

Nate Miller, founder of Miller Ink: Nate Miller is the namesake founder and CEO of Miller Ink, a crisis PR company. His Palisades home was destroyed.

Others include:

Beth Collins: Co-President, The Azoff Company

Scott Harris: Founder & President, Innovative Artists

Rick Sackheim: EVP, Epic Records

Michele Harrison: MPH Collective, Talent Manager

Sig Sigworth: President, Craft Recordings Concord Music

Jerry Cohen: Former SVP, Now Music (Universal Music)

Michael Ostin: Former Warner Records executive (and Mo Ostin’s son)

David Field: Former Head of Production at United Artists, 20th Century Fox, TriStar Pictures

Kathy Lingg: Former TV-Film Creative Executive, Bad Robot

Jeff Ayeroff: Former Co-CEO, Virgin Records, Shangri-La Music, Work Group

Jeanne Elfant-Festa: President, White Horse Pictures