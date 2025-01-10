Celebrities Whose Homes Were Lost in the Los Angeles Wildfires

As the wildfires in Los Angeles continue to burn, thousands of structures have been lost, from homes to businesses and more. Sadly, that means quite a few celebrities have lost their homes.

As the days go on, more and more actors and personalities have shared their losses on social media, mourning what they had to leave behind in evacuating. Some have only seen damage, but it has been extensive, if not catastrophic.

You can see a list of celebs who lost their homes below.

Getty Images Billy Crystal Billy Crystal and his wife were longtime Pacific Palisades residents, and sadly lost their home in the fires. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here,” he said in a statement to CNN. “Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.” “We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

Milo Ventimiglia being interviewed by CBS News (Photo Credit: CBS News) Milo Ventimiglia In a horrible case of irony, as Ventimiglia himself pointed out, life imitated art as the “This Is Us” actor who played a character who lost his home in a massive fire on TV, lost his home in real life. “I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘This is real, this is happening,’” Ventimiglia told CBS News “At a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

Getty Images Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt revealed his family also lost their home in an Instagram post.

Getty Images Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s home in the Pacific Palisades was also lost in the largest of the fires.

Getty Images Paris Hilton Hilton revealed on Instagram that her Malibu home was also lost in flames, as she watched it unfold on the news. “This home was where we built so many precious memories,” she wrote. “It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

Getty Images Anthony Hopkins The legendary Anthony Hopkins also lost his home, sadly, with PEOPLE Magazine obtaining a photo of the ruins in Pacific Palisades. In a post to Instagram on January 10, Hopkins wrote “As we struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it’s important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give,” alongside a handful of emojis.

Eugene Levy in “The Reluctant Traveler” (CREDIT: Apple TV+) Eugene Levy Eugene Levy safely evacuated on Jan. 7 as the fires grew, but ultimately, he lost his Pacific Palisades home too. “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon,” Levy told The LA Times of what he saw while fleeing. “I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Getty Images Mandy Moore Milo Ventimiglia’s “This Is Us” co-star also had to evacuate her Altadena home in the fires, but fortunately, she and her family did not lose the whole structure. According to a post from the actress on Instagram, “Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.”

<> on September 11, 2014 in Deauville, France. (Getty Images) Miles Teller Miles Teller and his wife were able to safely evacuate, with Keleigh Teller snapping one last photo of their home as they left. “If you’re in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can,” she wrote in the caption. “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Diane Warren In a post to Instagram on Jan. 8, Warren posted a photo from her home, writing in the caption, “I’ve had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There’s a rainbow shining on it which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Getty Images Mel Gibson Gibson revealed during an interview with NewsNation that his home burned down while he was away doing an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. ““I was kind of ill at ease while we were talking [on the podcast] because I knew my neighborhood was on fire. So I was like, ‘Eh, I wonder if my place is still there.’ But when I got home, sure enough it wasn’t there,” he said.

Jeff Bridges attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center in New York City (Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage) Jeff Bridges According to TMZ, Jeff Bridges also lost his home in the fires.

Lionsgate Cary Elwes “The Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes and his wife also lost their home, he revealed on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and are still at it,” he wrote.

Getty Images Cameron Mathison “General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison posted a video walking through what used to be his home on Instagram, writing “We are safe, but this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”