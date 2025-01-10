‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Says He Watched His House Burn Down on a Security Camera | Video

Milo Ventimiglia is one of the many California residents whose home was lost in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires this week. The actor known for his work in “This Is Us,” “Heroes” and “Gilmore Girls” returned to the ash-covered site of his former house on Thursday alongside CBS News.

Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano, who is currently pregnant, evacuated Malibu on Tuesday. Though they were safe, they watched their home burn down via their security camera system.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘This is real, this is happening,’” Ventimiglia recalled, explaining what it was like to watch his house become engulfed in flames. “At a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

The actor described returning to his property as “heavy.” He took reporter Tony Dokoupil through the destruction that used to be his home, stopping to point out where his kitchen barstools used to stand and where they had set up a crib for their new baby.

“You start thinking about all the memories in the different parts of the house and whatnot. And then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around. Your heart just breaks,” Ventimiglia said.

The actor also noted that it’s not lost on him that this is somewhat a case of “life imitating art.” In “This Is Us,” Ventimiglia played Jack Pearson, the show’s tragic father figure who dies in a house fire started by a Crock-Pot.

As upsetting as losing his home is, Ventimiglia told Dokoupil, “We’ll make do.” “We’ve got good friends, and we’ve got good people we’re working with,” he added. “Wife and baby are the most important.”

Since the fires began on Tuesday, the devastating natural disaster has resulted in at least eight deaths, the destruction of 10,000 structures and evacuation orders or warnings for 400,000 locals. As of Friday morning, the Palisades fire is currently at 6% and has burned 19,978 acres since it started. As for the Eaton fire, that remains at 0% containment and has burned 13,690 acres. The Kenneth, Hurst and Lidia fires also remain active. A red flag warning is still in effect for Los Angeles county’s inland coast until Friday evening.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated there was a confirmed 10 deaths due to the L.A. wildfires. LAFD has since corrected that number to eight.