Scenes of Devastation and Heroism as the Palisades Fire Rages | Photos

Strong Santa Ana winds bringing extreme dry conditions to greater Los Angeles sparked a devastating brushfire in the hills of Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, an inferno that by early evening had devastated more than 2,920 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations in the Los Angeles neighborhood and in neighboring Santa Monica.

After over eight hours, images of the thick smoke, bursting flames and firefighters battling the blaze and rescuing afflicted people show the reach of the fire, which Los Angeles fire officials have warned will only worsen late Tuesday night and early Wednesday evening.

Several structures have been burned, including the Palisades High School, Theatre Palisades, Bel Air Club and the grounds of the Getty Villa Museum.

BREAKING: Palisades High School is getting completely burned to the ground.pic.twitter.com/1W7EOwi1YK — aka (@akafacehots) January 8, 2025

The fires have left many Palisades’ residents vulnerable and potentially away from their homes for several days. Notable Hollywood residents of the Palisades include Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson.

Over 30,000 residents have safely evacuated the area, heeding fire officials warnings. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide state of emergency this afternoon following a Los Angeles state of emergency call earlier Tuesday afternoon. And Tuesday evening, mandatory evacuations were ordered for Santa Monica residents living in the northern part of that city, bordering Pacific Palisades. Read more here.

President Joe Biden even had to shelter in place in Los Angeles, after canceling an appearance that would announce two new national monuments, honoring Native American tribes.

Fires also broke out elsewhere in the region, most notably just north of Altadena in Eaton Canyon. As of this writing more than 200 acres were affected and evacuations are under way in residential areas close to the fire. The number of affected residents isn’t known, but the hillside fire is visible 2 miles west in nearby Pasadena.

Keep reading for a harrowing look at Tuesday’s devastating Palisades Fire.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images A firefighter puts out fire in the Pacific Palisades.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters run as fire rages in Palisades neighborhood.

Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/ Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images The grounds of the Getty Villa Museum burned, but its art collection “remained safe.”

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter surveys the fire from above.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images Fire and smoke engulfs mountains, pictured from Palisades backyard.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter drops flame suppressant as a firefighter stands watch.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images The inferno spews ash and cinders into the air as a hour and nearby trees burn

David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images Lifeguard stations on fire as the fire inches closer to the shore.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images Fire rages in the hills.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images Fire fighters assess the damage while attempting to maintain the flames.

Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images A line of firefighters crosses the road with helmets, goggles and gear on.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images Residents evacuate on foot from a Palisades neighborhood.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images Abandoned vehicles sit piled up along Sunset Boulevard.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Other residents packed bags with belongings and sought shelter with pets.

David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images A smoldering husk is left after house burned down.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images A hillside house engulfed in flames.