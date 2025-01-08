Palisades Fire Update: Gavin Newsom Warns ‘We Are Not Out of the Woods’ After 30,000 Evacuate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Los Angeles residents that “we are not out of the woods” from the rapidly spreading Pacific Palisades fire. Los Angeles Fire Chief Andrew Maroney also told residents to heed evacuation warnings, specifically saying that winds are only expected to worsen Tuesday night.

“I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger,” Chief Maroney said in a press conference Tuesday. “We’re going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, so it’s incumbent that everybody, have a wildfire action plan for their home if they live in a brush covered area.”

L.A. City Council president Marquis Harris Dawson declared a state of emergency for the city through the conclusion of the “wind event” and also urged residents to stay off the roads to allow emergency vehicles to commute across the city quickly in Mayor Karen Bass’ absence. So far 30,000 people have been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades area, according to LAPD Chief Jim McDonald.

The governor reflected that “there is no fire season” – it’s year round.

“It’s incredibly important that we heed the warnings, the calls that we’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” he added.

Gov. Newsom also expressed his gratitude to President Joe Biden for his support so far. The president was in L.A. for a public appearance that has since been canceled.

“The president united states happens to be in town. It didn’t take more than a text message to get the FMAG [Fire Management Assistance Grant] approved, which means we’re getting reimbursed for the vast majority of these costs. No politics, no hand wringing, kissing of the feet. President United States said, yes. What else do you need,” he said.

“I just want to thank the president, because that’s something I don’t take for granted and something we should not take for granted at this moment in American history.”

Watch the press conference here:

Several structures have been affected by the blazing fires, but fire officials said they “feel very blessed” to report zero injuries as of 3:30 p.m. PT.

“We’ll continue to drive this home. The worst and most severe part of this wind event is yet to come.” L.A. City Council president Dawson said.

Councilwoman Traci Park added it may take a couple of days to fully get the fire situation under control. The councilwoman for the 11th district said that it may be some time until residents can return to their homes.

As of Tuesday afternoon the fast-moving fire has spread over 1261 acres. The fires are not expected to slow as strong Santa Ana winds will only pick up tonight. Harshest winds are expected to blow through starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

For the latest updates on the fire, see the LAFD site here.