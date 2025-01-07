Alarming Palisades Wildfire Footage Shows LA Homes in Flame, Gridlocked Traffic and a Sky of Smoke | Video

The Pacific Palisades brush fire that rapidly spread due to the strong Santa Ana winds have many fleeing from their homes following a mandatory evacuation order.

The fire was first reported at 10:30 am on Tuesday but by 3:20 p.m. it had spread to over 1260 acres according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott. An evacuation of the Palisades was ordered shortly after the spread worsened.

“Those near the Palisades Fire should get set for a potential evacuation,” the city of Los Angeles posted on X earlier Tuesday. David Ortiz of the LAFD urged West L.A. residents to follow orders and “do not stand in the way of this fire.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also advised similarly.

“In preparation for high winds, LAFD pre-deployed strike teams in and near areas prone to wildfire,” she said on X. “Firefighters are now actively and aggressively responding to the Palisades Fire with support from regional partners. Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings and follow direction from public safety officials. Due to increasing winds, this is a very dangerous situation.”

As people evacuated from the scene a number captured harrowing footage of flames raging, cars abandoned, and those fighting the fire.

🚨🇺🇸 People are fleeing their homes from the fire in the Pacific Palisades area of LA from the extreme wildfire.



This has to be every families worst nightmare.

Fire in the Hollywood Hills…



I was driving up La Cienega as police & LAFD started to arrive and close streets around the Sunset Strip. Ash on my car.



Seeing flames next to FYC billboards is quite the scene.



Hope this is contained ASAP. This is an incredibly congested area.

🚨#BREAKING: West Hollywood Brush Fire

A wildfire burning in the hills is being driven by strong winds toward Sunset Boulevard.

A car catches fire in traffic gridlock near Palisades Fire



Drivers were at a standstill Tuesday as traffic gridlock plagued the Pacific Coast Highway and other roads near the wind-driven wildfire in the Pacific Palisades.

BREAKING: The LAFD’s Station 23 in Pacific Palisades is reportedly on fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



People have abandoned their vehicles on Sunset Boulevard to escape from the fire on foot.

People have abandoned their vehicles on Sunset Boulevard to escape from the fire on foot.

Fire burning this morning in Pacific Palisades (near top of Bienvenida). Video shot by my friend Matt Kunitz. pic.twitter.com/MmZtGVJ7E8 — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) January 7, 2025

Pacific Palisades fire is horrifying. It’s steps away from Santa Monica 😱 pic.twitter.com/qyDUzVc3DL — votkon (@votkon) January 7, 2025

A friend who lives in Pacific Palisades sent me these horrific videos of the fire.



He just evacuated and said traffic was so bad people abandoned their cars.

Scene from my driveway in Pacific Palisades just before we evacuated #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/WSenvEiuDc — Prop The Mic🎙 (@ProptheMic) January 7, 2025

🚨 HAPPENING NOW, LAPD currently rescuing people in Los Angeles Pacific Palisades wildfire who had evacuated on foot.



Video shows officers rescuing a woman, child, and their dog.



These brave men and women give their all. They are heroes.

People are trying to evacuate from the Pacific Palisades in their cars with the fire next to them but stuck in traffic by fire trucks. Worst case scenario.

People have started abandoning their cars at Palisades and Sunset because they couldn't get down to PCH.

An estimated 9,400 homes and 27,000 Pacific Palisades residents are currently trying to evacuate the #PalisadesFire