Alarming Palisades Wildfire Footage Shows LA Homes in Flame, Gridlocked Traffic and a Sky of Smoke | Video

The Pacific Palisades brush fire that rapidly spread due to the strong Santa Ana winds have many fleeing from their homes following a mandatory evacuation order.
The fire was first reported at 10:30 am on Tuesday but by 3:20 p.m. it had spread to over 1260 acres according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott. An evacuation of the Palisades was ordered shortly after the spread worsened.
“Those near the Palisades Fire should get set for a potential evacuation,” the city of Los Angeles posted on X earlier Tuesday. David Ortiz of the LAFD urged West L.A. residents to follow orders and “do not stand in the way of this fire.”
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also advised similarly.
“In preparation for high winds, LAFD pre-deployed strike teams in and near areas prone to wildfire,” she said on X. “Firefighters are now actively and aggressively responding to the Palisades Fire with support from regional partners. Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings and follow direction from public safety officials. Due to increasing winds, this is a very dangerous situation.”
As people evacuated from the scene a number captured harrowing footage of flames raging, cars abandoned, and those fighting the fire.