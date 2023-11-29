Homeless Woman Arrested in Killing of Sundance Institute Director Michelle Satter’s Son Michael Latt

A homeless woman has been arrested in the killing of Sundance Institute director Michelle Satter’s son Michael Latt.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, allegedly shot 33-year-old Latt after breaking into his Mid-Wilshire home Monday evening. Latt died after being transported to his local hospital, per the Los Angeles Police Department.

Latt, CEO of social justice arts organization Lead With Love, is the son of film producer David Latt and Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program and 2023 recipient of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. His brother, Franklin Latt, is a longtime CAA agent and motion picture talent cohead.

Satter confirmed the news Wednesday morning, posting to social media platform X that Latt “fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week.”

“Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color and leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love and compassion,” she wrote.

Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week. Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love & compassion. pic.twitter.com/AlhuNNBWXZ — Michelle Satter (@SundanceSatter) November 29, 2023

Sundance Institute also provided a statement to TheWrap Wednesday.

“Monday evening marked a heartbreaking tragedy for Michelle Satter, her husband David Latt and their son Franklin Latt. Our Sundance family mourns the devastating loss of their son and brother, Michael Latt, who fell victim to a tragic act of violence,” the statement read. “He dedicated his career to serving others, employing storytelling, art and various mediums to create enduring change and galvanizing communities with hope, love and inspiration. Michael will never be forgotten and his legacy and work will carry on through his family, his friends and his colleagues. Our community extends our love and support to the family, his fiancé Hannah Lovingood and their loved ones, and all those who had the privilege of knowing Michael. In this difficult time, we kindly request that the family’s privacy be honored as they grieve the loss of their cherished Michael.”

LAPD reported Tuesday that the incident happened around 6 p.m. local on Monday when Wilshire Area patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the 900 block of Alandele Avenue. There, they found Latt had been shot and his suspected shooter, Michl, remained on the premises. She was arrested on a charge of murder and held is Los Angeles County Jail at $3 million bail.

Michl’s car, which served as her primary residence at the time of arrest, was also impounded as evidence.

Latt’s Lead With Love charity org was founded to harness “the power of art to spark change, bring love, hope and healing to communities and empower others,” per its Instagram page. His years at the organization saw him working with rapper and actor Common on 2017’s “Hope & Redemption Tour” and Martin Luther King Jr. Day events at the Riverside Church in Harlem with speakers Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Ta-Nehisi Coates, among others.

LAPD requested that anyone with additional information regarding Latt’s death contact West Bureau Homicide Investigators at (213) 382-9470.

Editor’s note: A previous version of story incorrectly named Jonathan Latt as Michael Latt’s father. The story has since been corrected.