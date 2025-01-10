Paramount Donates $1 Million to LA Fire Relief, Offers Cash Grants and Temporary Housing to Displaced Employees

Paramount will donate $1 million to Los Angeles fire relief as the entertainment studio offers cash grants and temporary housing to employees displaced from their homes.

Specifically, Paramount will spread its donations across Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society — organizations that Paramount co-CEOs Chris McCarthy, George Cheeks and Brian Robbins say are “actively assisting with continuous firefighting and relief efforts.”

“As major wildfires continue to erupt across parts of Los Angeles – causing massive devastation to families, homes and communities – our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, particularly those who have been displaced or lost their homes,” the co-CEOs wrote in a memo obtained by TheWrap. “And we remain committed to supporting our employees who have been impacted during this incredibly difficult time.”

Additionally, Paramount is offering employees who have been displaced by the wildfires cash grants to “help cover the costs of emergency evacuation, disaster recovery or unexpected events” via the company’s Employee Assistance Fund, as well as lodging and temporary housing assistance. Employees and their families can also access emotional support through Paramount as well.

The memo also outlines ways to help those impacted by the wildfires, including contributing to the Employee Matching Gifts Program and/or the Employee Assistance Fund, as well as sharing resources from the Nickelodeon team with parents and caretakers unpacking how to discuss natural disasters with children.

The co-CEOs continued by recognizing and thanking CBS News and Stations journalists and teams on-the-ground in Los Angeles, specifically shouting out their local KCBS/KCAL newsroom and our CBS News LA bureau. “Having surpassed 72 hours of nonstop live news across TV and streaming, KCBS/KCAL is leading the way with a remarkable, unwavering commitment to providing extensive, in-depth coverage,” the memo read. “Many of them and their families have been personally affected by the fires, and they continue to show up to keep their local communities informed. “

They added that CBS will begin driving donations to the Red Cross, with a Red Cross PSA rolling out across the network as of Friday. They noted KCAL has already raised over $300K for relief efforts, while Paramount Pictures and CBS teams have donated meals to first responders, “Comedy Central’s The Daily Show is driving donations to the California Fire Foundation and BET has provided coverage of the devastating impact of the fires on the historic Black community in Altadena,” per the memo.

“This remains an ongoing and dynamic situation, and there’s still lots of coordination happening across our brands on other ways we can support those in need,” the memo concluded. “We will share updates as new information becomes available. Take care of yourselves and stay safe.”

Paramount’s disaster relief efforts come as Disney commits $15 million towards initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts and Warner Bros. Discovery offers temporary housing and aid to its employees.