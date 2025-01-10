Disney Commits $15 Million to LA Area Fire Relief, Rebuilding Efforts

Disney is committing $15 million towards initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts to the devastating wildfires impacting thousands in the greater Los Angeles region.

The money will be used to support on-the-ground services including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.”

The entertainment giant also said it plans to provide further resources to its Employee Relief Fund to help those facing hardship as a result of the crisis and that it will work closes with the business community to find ways to support important rebuilding efforts in the region.

Additionally, Disney expressed “overwhelming gratitude” to the firefighters and first responders and local reporters at KABC and elsewhere for their coverage.

In addition to Disney, Paramount will donate $1 million to Los Angeles fire relief efforts across the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society. It is also offering cash grants and temporary housing to employees displaced from their homes.

Warner Bros. Discovery is also offering temporary housing to employees impacted by the fires. Around 1,300 have already evacuated impacted areas, and 20 staffers have lost their homes.