Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Donates $2.5 Million to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Beyoncé is making a huge donation to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, announcing on Sunday through her BeyGOOD foundation that $2.5 million will be sent along to help.

In an Instagram post Sunday evening, the foundation wrote, “Los Angeles we stand with you,” detailing the creation of the L.A. Fire Relief Fund and exactly where the money would be going.

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” the post read.

Though multiple celebrities have lost their own homes in the fires, the singer and her family currently reside in Houston, but her mother Tina Knowles — who is the chairwoman on BeyGOOD’s board of directors — revealed that she lost her Malibu home in the Palisades fire.

“It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions,” she shared. “We Thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”

With the $2.5 million donation, Beyoncé and her team join the growing list of those pledging support to relief efforts — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Paris Hilton, Comcast Universal, Disney, Paramount, The Recording Academy and MusiCares.