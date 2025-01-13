Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $10 Million to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Comcast NBCUniversal is supporting its local employees and fellow Southern Californians by donating $10 million towards Los Angeles wildfire relief and recovery efforts.

The company pledged $2.5 million as part of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative on Monday. Additional resources will be sent to the American Red Cross,the Entertainment Industry Foundation SoCal Fire Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating fires, including many in our Comcast NBCUniversal family,” chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a Monday statement.

“We extend our deep appreciation to the first responders for their tireless and courageous efforts and to our news teams, including NBC4 and KVEA, who are providing vital coverage during this time,” he continued. “We stand ready to support our employees and the broader Los Angeles community as we recover and rebuild from these tragic events.”

The company will also be providing emergency financial funds and access to temporary housing and discounted hotels for impacted employees.

Comcast NBCUni’s move echoes similar donations made by Disney, Paramount, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, The Recording Academy and MusiCares, to name a few.

As of Monday morning, the SoCal wildfires death toll has climbed to 24, with 16 people reported missing and more than 12,300 structures destroyed. Renewed strong winds are expected to reach their peak Tuesday morning, with a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning issued through Wednesday.