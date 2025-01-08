In-Person SAG Awards Nominations Announcement Canceled Due to Los Angeles Fires

In light of the multiple fires raging across the Los Angeles metro area, SAG-AFTRA has canceled the live nominations announcement event for the 2025 SAG Awards, originally planned for early Wednesday morning. The nominations will still be announced at 7:30 a.m. via a press release and on the SAG Awards website.

“In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles. Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s far from the only entertainment industry event impacted by the fires. A Tuesday night FYC event in West Hollywood for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” film was canceled, as were premieres for Universal and Amazon MGM Studios’ “Wolf Man” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and “Unstoppable” at the DGA Theater. Premieres for Paramount’s “Better Man,” and Max’s medical drama “The Pitt,” both slated for Wednesday night, have also been canceled.

The fires were sparked by the worst Santa Ana winds in more than a decade, first the devastating Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades that began late Tuesday morning, and then the Eaton Fire in Altadena that ignited early Tuesday evening.

As of this writing, the Palisades Fire has burned more than 2,900 acres and now threatens nearby communities including Santa Monica and Brentwood. Early Tuesday evening, Santa Monica ordered mandatory evacuations for residents living close to the border with Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has burned up at least 400 acres in the hills north of Altadena, prompting evacuations there as well. The total number of people affected by the fires isn’t known at this time but at least 30,000 have been displaced.

The situation is only expected to get worse, thanks to 100mph winds forecast in some places overnight.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, as have Los Angeles county and city officials, and according to Newsom, President Joe Biden has already authorized federal funds to cover the battle against the fires.