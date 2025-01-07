Amazon Cancels ‘Unstoppable’ Hollywood Premiere Due to Pacific Palisades Fire, Evacuations

The biopic starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome was set to have its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles premiere for Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome’s “Unstoppable” faced some dramatic irony Tuesday as the Pacific Palisades fire and Santa Ana winds forced Amazon to cancel the event.

“In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of ‘Unstoppable,’” Amazon MGM Studios announced. “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority.”

Thousands of people in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica towards Malibu are currently under evacuation orders as the uncontained fire reached 772 acres in just four hours.

“We encourage everyone to watch ‘Unstoppable’ on Prime Video, which will be available globally on Jan. 16,” the message continued. “Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

The biopic about Anthony Robles had its world premiere on Sept. 6, 2024, at TIFF.

“Unstoppable” hits Prime Video on Jan. 16.

Pacific Palisades Fire, Jan. 7, 2025 (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)
