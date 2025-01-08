Jason Reitman Cancels ‘Saturday Night’ FYC Party Amid Palisades Fire

An FYC event in West Hollywood for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” film was canceled on Tuesday night due to severe winds and fires in the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the severe winds and fires we’re experiencing, we’ve decided to cancel this evening’s reception. On behalf of Columbia Pictures and the filmmakers, we send our sincerest apologies and regrets. We hope we can raise a toast with you to SATURDAY NIGHT’s incredible artisans another time!” read the memo sent to TheWrap.

It was one of a number of events cancelled on Tuesday due to the fires, including the premiere of the Jennifer Lopez movie “Unstoppable” and the premiere of Universal horror movie “Wolf Man.”

The Palisades Fire, which erupted in West on Tuesday due to the extraordinarily strong Santa Ana Winds, prompted evacuation of more than 30,000 people, in n West Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu. James Woods live-tweeted the situation as he prepared to flee his home.

A smaller brush fire, also fanned by the winds, broke out on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood earlier in the day, but had been contained by the time that the announcement of the “Saturday Night” event cancellation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference late Tuesday that L.A. is “not out of the woods yet,” and that wind speeds were expected to increase throughout the night.

“I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Andrew Maroney told media at the same conference. “We’re going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, so it’s incumbent that everybody, have a wildfire action plan for their home if they live in a brush-covered area.”

