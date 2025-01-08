Jason Reitman Cancels ‘Saturday Night’ FYC Party Amid Palisades Fire

 The awards mixer for the true-story period comedy is one of several Hollywood events canceled Tuesday

Jason Reitman, winner of the Vanguard Director Award, attends the Signature Screening Of "Saturday Night" and Award Presentation during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia
Jason Reitman, winner of the Vanguard Director Award, attends the Signature Screening Of "Saturday Night" and Award Presentation during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

An FYC event in West Hollywood for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” film was canceled on Tuesday night due to severe winds and fires in the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the severe winds and fires we’re experiencing, we’ve decided to cancel this evening’s reception. On behalf of Columbia Pictures and the filmmakers, we send our sincerest apologies and regrets. We hope we can raise a toast with you to SATURDAY NIGHT’s incredible artisans another time!” read the memo sent to TheWrap.

It was one of a number of events cancelled on Tuesday due to the fires, including the premiere of the Jennifer Lopez movie “Unstoppable” and the premiere of Universal horror movie “Wolf Man.”

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival
Read Next
Amazon Cancels 'Unstoppable' Hollywood Premiere Due to Pacific Palisades Fire, Evacuations

The Palisades Fire, which erupted in West on Tuesday due to the extraordinarily strong Santa Ana Winds, prompted evacuation of more than 30,000 people, in n West Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu. James Woods live-tweeted the situation as he prepared to flee his home.

A smaller brush fire, also fanned by the winds, broke out on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood earlier in the day, but had been contained by the time that the announcement of the “Saturday Night” event cancellation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference late Tuesday that L.A. is “not out of the woods yet,” and that wind speeds were expected to increase throughout the night.

“I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Andrew Maroney told media at the same conference. “We’re going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, so it’s incumbent that everybody, have a wildfire action plan for their home if they live in a brush-covered area.”

Gavin Newsom fire press conference KTLA 2
Read Next
Palisades Fire Update: Gavin Newsom Warns 'We Are Not Out of the Woods' After 30,000 Evacuate

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments