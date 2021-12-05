Jackie Avant Rising Los Angeles Crime composite graphic.

Anger and Alarm Rise Around Los Angeles After Rash of ‘Follow-Home Robberies’ and Jackie Avant Shooting Death

by | December 5, 2021 @ 4:14 PM

”When it starts happening in Trousdale Estates and Hancock Park, we’re in trouble,“ said radio station owner and Avant family friend Tavis Smiley

People wearing expensive jewelry, driving high-end cars and patronizing ritzy restaurants are among those being targeted in a spate of increasingly violent “follow-home robberies” around Los Angeles, prompting local authorities to step up resources to combat the alarming trend.

The shooting death of philanthropist Jackie Avant, wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, in a Dec. 1 break-in at the couple’s Beverly Hills home has also raised fear in entertainment circles and brought new urgency to solving these increasingly violent crimes.

Become a member to read more.

Brenda Gazzar

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant (Getty Images)

Jackie Avant Death: Suspect Caught After Shooting Himself During Second Robbery
tyler perry jackie avant

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jackie Avant Killer
jackie avant clarence avant

Jackie Avant Shooting: Beverly Hills Police Don’t Think It Was ‘Random Attack’ (Video)
Clarence Avant and wife Jackie Avant

Jackie Avant, Wife of Former Motown Boss Clarence, Shot and Killed in Beverly Hills Home Invasion
Terrence J

Terrence J Targeted by Armed Robbers After LAPD Alert About ‘Follow-Home Robberies’

Filming in Los Angeles Reaches 3-Year High During Third Quarter, FilmLA Reports

Casey Wasserman and LA Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida to Open TheGrill 2021
clint eastwood best worst

Clint Eastwood’s 5 Worst and 5 Best Movies as a Director, From ‘The Rookie’ to ‘Unforgiven’ (Photos)
movies you only want to see once galllery the birth of a nation 12 years a slave

15 Movies You Only Want to Watch Once, From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ to ‘The Revenant’ (Photos)
COVID-19 Vaccines

L.A. City Council to Vote on Law Requiring Vaccine Proof to Enter Public Indoor Spaces
fast and the furious original

15 Surprises About the Original ‘The Fast and the Furious,’ From Cast Crushes to Missing Driver’s Licenses (Photos)