James Carville Builds on Obama’s Diaper Joke: ‘You Don’t Want to Go to a G7 Summit S–tting in Your Pants’ | Video

James Carville had no qualms going low on Saturday, building on Barack Obama’s diaper joke about Donald Trump while speaking to Politicon’s YouTube audience. In reference to Obama’s joke that Trump might have changed his own diaper, Carville explained, “We think matters of defecation and hygiene are important, and they are extremely important to be the leader of the free world, because you wouldn’t want to go to a G7 Summit s–tting in your pants,” Carville said.

“The other heads of state might pay less attention to you,” he added.

Carville also referenced reports that Trump might have farted on stage while speaking in Detroit. Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Thursday night, “He can’t admit what he really is, which is a sad, elderly con man, farting on stage.”

“It is now part of the news coverage that Donald John Trump smells like s–t,” Carville said. “And he can’t stop farting.”

Politicon began covering the topic in 2023, Carville added. “Even if it’s unpleasant or causes some discomfort in discussing it.”

On Thursday, Obama railed against Lee Greenwood’s Trump-backed “God Bless the USA” bibles, which are priced at $59.99, before he recalled his shock at the cost of diapers when he and his wife Michelle welcomed their firstborn. “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?” he asked the audience.

One person called out, “His own!”

“I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it,” Obama answered with a laugh.

