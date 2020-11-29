How #DiaperDon Became a Top Twitter Trend Among the Anti-Trump Crowd

#DiaperDon became a top Twitter trend this weekend thanks to an outrageous and so far unsubstantiated accusation that President Trump has had incontinence issues that led him to use adult diapers as far back as the early 2000s when he hosted NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

Hollywood liberals like Rosie O’Donnell and John Leguizamo began sharing a video in which a New York-based standup comic named Noel Casler claimed, without corroboration, that Trump “would often soil himself on ‘The Apprentice’ set.” He added, “I saw it first-hand in the 2000s on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and late 2000s, and we’d have to stop the show and change him.”

Casler has said that he worked on “The Apprentice” for six years as well as on beauty pageants run by Trump in the 1990s — though his IMDb page makes no reference to his employment on any shows associated with Trump. Reps for NBC and “The Apprentice” production company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Casler’s new video was posted on Friday by Meidas Touch, an anti-Trump Super-PAC founded earlier this year by three brothers who describe themselves as “lifelong Democrats with the primary goal of defeating Donald Trump in 2020.”

In the new video, Casler makes unsubstantiated claims about Trump being incontinent and repeats previous accusations he has made that Trump used amphetamines and cocaine — though he does not say he witnessed any drug use firsthand and offers no supporting evidence. On his Twitter account in the last month, he has also accused First Lady Melania Trump of a prescription drug habit and said he saw White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow “smoking crack” — again without any evidence.

In a standup set two years ago, Casler said that during a Miss Teen Universe pageant in the ’90s Trump would inspect contestants’ mouths with his fingers before they went on stage. He offered no evidence for the claims — and no other former pageant employee has come forward to substantiate them since that time.

Casler did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The White House also did not respond to requests for comment.

