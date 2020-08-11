James Corden and Stephen Colbert Finally Leave Their Homes and Return to the Studio (Videos)

Well, Colbert only actually made it to the office building

| August 11, 2020 @ 6:39 AM Last Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 6:48 AM

James Corden is so happy to be out of the garage and back to the studio that he’ll take all the forthcoming plexiglass-caused concussions in stride. As for lead-in Stephen Colbert, well, he didn’t quite make it to the Ed Sullivan Theater — but the “Late Show” (just the one “Late” for him) host is back in the building!

Watch Corden’s painful return to the CBS soundstage in Los Angeles via the video above. There, “Late Late Show” bandleader Reggie Watts takes a bump in his big comeback as well.

We’re not sure how much safer this socially distanced environment actually is.

Also Read: Reggie Watts Breaks Down on 'The Late Late Show' Over George Floyd Death, Shares Experience Growing Up With Racism (Video)

Readers can watch Colbert’s (attempted) return below.

Hey, he got from his residence in New Jersey to offices in New York City, so that’s a start.

Also Read: Conan Welcomes Viewers, Will Ferrell and a Perfect First-Time Sponsor to His New Largo Theater Home (Video)

After pretty much all television production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert was the first late-night host to tape content at home. That’s how you get to be No. 1 in late-night TV, folks.

Now he’s (almost) back.

Jimmy Fallon, the man whom Colbert overtook to be the time slot leader in Nielsen numbers, beat both CBS hosts back to the studio. Technically, Conan O’Brien was the first to leave home, taking up residence at L.A.’s Largo Theater.

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

