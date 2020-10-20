Jamie Foxx to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix

Jamie Foxx will star in and executive produce “Day Shift” for Netflix, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

JJ Perry, a second unit director and stunt coordinator whose credits include “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Fate of the Furious” and the “John Wick” franchise, will make his directorial debut with “Day Shift.”

Tyler Tice wrote the screenplay, with current revisions by Shay Hatten (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”). Producers are Chad Strahelski (“John Wick”) and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment, and Shaun Redick (“Get Out”) and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx is executive producing alongside producing partner Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

In “Day Shift,” Foxx stars as a hard-working, blue-collar dad who wants to provide for his 8-year-old daughter — but his regular job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

The deal extends Jamie Foxx’s relationship with Netflix after he starred in “Project Power” for the streamer and will next co-star and produce “They Cloned Tyrone” and the series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.”

“‘Day Shift’ is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie,” Shaun Redick said. “We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!”

Strahelski added: “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of ‘Day Shift’ makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Jamie Foxx will next star in Disney/Pixar’s “Soul,” which will debut on Disney+ in December. He is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

Perry is represented by WME and Mortimer PR, while Strahelski is represented by WME, Mortimer PR and attorney Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Tice is also represented by WME. Hatten is represented by CAA.