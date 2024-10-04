Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett admitted that she’s a bit skeptical of Melania Trump’s recent support for abortion rights, given the fact that her husband has been outspoken and proud he is of overturning Roe. v. Wade.

“That’s actually been, really kind of a ‘scratch your head’ moment that we all are examining right now. Trying to figure out, are you trying to play good-cop, bad-cop and bring people in to trust Donald Trump?” Crockett, co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign said during an appearance an MSNBC on Friday.

At the time, she was asked about whether or not the Harris-Walz camp “welcomes any support for abortion access” wherever it comes from, even if it it’s from the opposing political team. She added that Trump’s team could be using Trump to trick Americans into thinking Donald Trump is an advocate of women’s right to choose.

“Obviously, when we think about a spouse, we think pillow talk. It’s like, well maybe he’s going to be good on this issue. Let me tell you, there’s one thing that I believe that the American people are better at, that is being tricked or fooled,” Crockett said, hightlighting the fact that Trump is the reason abortion rights are no longer federally protected and has boasted about it.

“This is Donald Trump’s Supreme Court that literally stripped us our rights. So, considering the fact that he is the one that set us ablaze and set us on fire, I don’t then anticipate that he is going to be the fireman to actually put this fire out,” Crockett continued. “We don’t have to trust what they say, what they do. What we know is that Donald Trump has bragged about the overturning of Roe [v. Wade].”

On Wednesday, Trump uploaded a video stating that she has always supported abortion liberties, adding that there is no room for compromise” when it comes to the “individual freedom” of women.

“Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom,” Trump said in the clip. “What does my body, my choice really mean?”



