‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Thinks Melania Trump ‘Hates’ Donald and ‘Wants to Take Him Out’ With New Abortion Rights Video

Donald Trump has long bragged about getting Roe v. Wade overturned, but his wife Melania Trump is now speaking out about how “there is no room for compromise” when it comes to the “individual freedom” of women. And “The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s definitely a strategic move.

“Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom,” Melania said in a new video posted on Wednesday. “What does my body, my choice really mean?”

During Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the hosts were a bit stunned, not only that the former first lady publicly supported these rights, but also that they agreed with her.

That said, host Joy Behar thinks it’s another lie from the Trump team, while Alyssa Farah Griffin suspects it’s a play for Republicans and independent voters to justify voting for Trump. For Hostin, though, the move is transparent sabotage.

“I think she hates him,” Hostin said bluntly, with Behar readily agreeing, adding, “OK, so we can all agree on that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the first lady anymore.”

MELANIA TRUMP DEFENDS ABORTION RIGHTS IN MEMOIR: Although former Pres. Trump has been on the campaign trail taking credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on his wife sharing a different take. pic.twitter.com/YTCxmdPLIL — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2024

“She does not want to be the first lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas,” Hostin continued. “She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him.”

At that point, Whoopi Goldberg cut in to clarify that these statements are all alleged, before letting Hostin continue.

“I really think that this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency, because then she doesn’t have to deal with him anymore,” she finished.

At that, host Sara Haines chimed in, arguing that there are more effective ways that Melania could’ve undercut her husband.

“It would have hurt him more if she had just said, ‘We all know he lost the election,’” Haines said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.