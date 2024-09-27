‘The View’: Joy Behar Wonders If Melania Trump’s ‘Freedom Necklace’ Is Actually a Plea to ‘Save Me’

Melania and Donald Trump are back with new merch, this time with the First Lady selling a $600 gold “Vote Freedom” necklace. But “The View” host Joy Behar thinks that necklace might actually be a signal from Melania, begging people to “save me.”

To kick off the ABC talk show on Friday, the women once again mocked Melania Trump’s recent interview with Fox News, in which she said that the economy is worse under President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The “View” hosts found that particularly funny, considering Melania and her husband have each sold odd merch — from gold shoes to digital trading cards — for exorbitant amounts of money. Case in point was Melania Trump’s new “Vote Freedom” necklace.

“I just think that maybe Melania and Trump would be happier if they were running for president and first lady of the Home Shopping Network,” host Ana Navarro joked.

As the hosts piled on, Behar recalled getting gifted a watch from Melania Trump back when Behar hosted “Say Anything!” on HLN. She admitted that she eventually tried selling it on TheRealReal, but they wouldn’t take it.

So, Behar wondered if maybe there was a deeper meaning to the necklace.

“You know what, I have a question. This may sound like I’m not being serious, but she has something called Freedom Necklace she’s selling,” Behar said. “Do you think that’s a sign? Like ‘Save me!’”

At that, host Sara Haines chimed in, jokingly wondering if maybe the necklace is a choker if that’s the case.

“You know when somebody’s held in captivity and they give you like a sign, maybe that’s a sign to release her,” Behar continued.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. You can watch full episodes that afternoon on YouTube.