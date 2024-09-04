‘The View’ Hosts Poke Fun at Joy Behar for ‘Blunt’ Question to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Joy Behar isn’t necessarily known for her subtlety on “The View,” and on Wednesday morning, her cohosts gave her a light ribbing for it. In this case, it was specifically because of a pretty “blunt” question to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Stopping by the ABC talk show to promote her new memoir “Lovely One,” the justice also explained how the Supreme Court works a bit, sticking around the table for nearly the entire episode. At one point though, Behar decided to ask Jackson about public opinion of the institution.

“I have to ask you this question, because public opinion of the Supreme Court has hit an all-time low,” Behar said. “You might notice that in the media.”

But at that, it appeared that moderator Whoopi Goldberg audibly balked a bit, while the audience went dead silent, prompting Behar to awkwardly apologize, though she seemed confused.

“Sometimes I just fall in love with the way you ask things,” Whoopi joked, promptly the rest of the table to bust out laughing, and host Sunny Hostin to agree, “she’s a little blunt.”

“Is it too blunt?” Behar replied. “Let me see if I can sugarcoat it. To what do you attribute this?”

Behar also asked what, if anything, can be done to turn things around. In response, Jackson didn’t necessarily speak to her fellow judges’ patterns, but reiterated that she personally tries to do everything by the book.

“I try very carefully in my opinions to stay in my lane as a judge,” she explained. “You know, the understanding that the court is one of the three branches, that we don’t do policy decisions, that we are focused on law. I separate out my personal views when I’m actually ruling in a very intentional way in order to make sure that I’m applying the law.”

She continued, “So, you know, I do think it’s our responsibility to reassure the public in our in our rulings, and those are the kinds of things that I try to do.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.