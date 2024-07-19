Joy Behar’s Phone Interrupts ‘The View’ With ‘Call Me Maybe’ Ringtone | Video

“The View” celebrated its 6,000th episode on Friday morning and, in true “View” fashion, it was interrupted by one of the hosts’ cell phones. This time, it was Joy Behar’s.

The moment came less than five minutes into the show, as Behar tried to kick off the first segment. But, she barely got 10 seconds into the topic, before music and the words “Hey I just met you …” kicked in. Yes, Joy Behar’s ringtone was Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit song “Call Me Maybe.”

“Oh my god,” Behar said as she realized what was happening. “Oh my god.”

She quickly silenced the call and host Sara Haines promptly reached over to grab the phone to make sure no other interruptions happened during the show.

Of course, it’s not the first time one of the hosts has forgotten to silence their phone for the discussion. Back in October of last year, host Sunny Hostin’s phone went off during the show — mid-interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He was quick though, quipping “Tell ’em I’m not here,” before just continuing on with his sentence.

Stray phone calls and noises are common on “The View,” so perhaps it was fitting that this happened on such a monumental occasion for the show.

