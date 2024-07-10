‘The View’: Joy Behar Says Washington Monument ‘Looks Like a Penis to Me’

Joy Behar took a moment to call out sexism in politics during Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” including the Washington Monument which she said “looks like a penis” to her.

The moment came at the start of the show, as the ABC hosts called out convicted felon Donald Trump for making fun of Vice President Kamala Harris at a recent campaign stop. They weren’t at all surprised though, calling out his track record and reminding viewers of when Hillary Clinton was made fun of for having a “cackling” laugh.

“Men don’t like a funny woman, they’re afraid if you laugh or make jokes, that maybe you’ll do that when they’re in bed with you,” Behar said angrily. “It’s like this fear of women laughing and comedy.”

But Behar was also baffled by Trump making a reference to America’s landmarks, saying that people can’t visit them without the threat of “getting shot, mugged, [or] raped.”

“What was that reference to the Washington Monument?” she said. “Which looks very much like a penis to me, just saying.”

At that, host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked that Behar was “on fire” this morning, before the conversation moved right along.

