Michael Douglas Says George Clooney’s Op-Ed Telling Biden to Step Aside Makes a ‘Valid Point’ | Video

Michael Douglas has long been a supporter of President Biden, but during Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” the actor admitted that George Clooney made “a valid point” in his New York Times op-ed calling on Biden to step aside.

During Douglas’ interview, host Joy Behar made a point of noting that Douglas has always been behind Biden, before asking what he thought about recent calls for the president to drop out of the race. To that, Douglas admitted that he still “adores” Biden, but this particular election is more crucial than ever.

“I don’t worry necessarily today or tomorrow, but a year down the line, I worry,” Douglas explained. “I am concerned.”

Clooney’s op-ed was published just as “The View” went on the air — well before Douglas took the stage, though, so he theoretically could’ve had time to read it — but host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered Douglas the chance to respond to the actor’s impassioned plea.

“Well, I think it’s a valid point,” Douglas said. “I mean, I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. I mean, they’ve got a lot of heavy-hitters.”

He added that he wasn’t impressed by Biden’s performance at the debate, which should’ve been “relatively simple.”

“Just don’t deal with all your facts, just deal with his lies,” Douglas said.

"I am concerned." Michael Douglas, a longtime Biden supporter, weighs in on Pres. Biden's decision to stay in the race and reacts to George Clooney's op-ed telling him to step aside: "I think it's a valid point." pic.twitter.com/FRLcpqZ1th — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2024

You can watch Douglas’ full thoughts on Clooney’s op-ed, and Biden in general, in the video above.