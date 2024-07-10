George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Comments About Biden’s Fitness to Run

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has issued a short apology following comments he made about President Biden’s reelection campaign. “Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” Stephanopoulos explained in a statement provided to TheWrap.

“George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News,” the network said in a statement.

When approached by an unidentified pedestrian in New York City in an online video, the ABC anchor for “Good Morning America” — apparently not realizing he was being recorded — said “I don’t think [Biden] can serve four more years.”

Stephanopoulos’ exclusive interview with Biden aired as a primetime special on Friday and drew 8.5 million viewers. It was Biden’s first interview since his disastrous June 27 debate appearance and as such Stephanopoulos repeatedly asked about his age and capability.

Biden has since faced calls from some members of his party to drop out of the race but has maintained he will remain the nominee. He attempted to reassure Democratic Party members and voters of this decision in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

“I have heard the concerns that people have — their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to them. Believe me. I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” Biden said.