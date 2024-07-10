George Clooney Calls for Joe Biden to Drop Out of Election: ‘This Is About Age’

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” the actor and Democratic donor says

george-clooney-joe-biden
Getty Images
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
and

George Clooney, a lifelong Democrat and prominent donor to Joe Biden, joined the growing chorus of those calling for the president to step aside for another nominee in this year’s election in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday.

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney said. “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal‘ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” the actor added. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

Clooney said that he is among many who hold this belief, including senators, congressional members and governors that he has spoken with privately, since the debate. “Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly,” he noted.

Read Next
Nancy Pelosi Dodges ‘Morning Joe’ Question on Biden Candidacy, Says It’s ‘Up to the President’ to Decide

He also cited intense concerns about Biden’s age, highlighting his past experience with the president at other fundraising events over the years, writing, “Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed.”

Clooney just recently participated in a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, using his appearance for a contest of small-dollar voters to win a chance to attend the fundraiser and meet the actor and others. The event raised millions of dollars for the campaign for Biden’s reelection, marking the most successful fundraiser in Democratic Party history.

Now, after what he saw from the president that evening, his debate performance and interviews since, Clooney is calling for Biden to withdraw from the race.

“Top Democrats — Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi — and senators, representatives and other candidates who face losing in November need to ask this president to voluntarily step aside,” Clooney urged.

The actor further listed high-profile Democrats like Vice President Kamala Harris, and Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom among those who he could see stepping forward and making the case for the nomination.

“Would it be messy? Yes. Democracy is messy,” Clooney continued. “But would it enliven our party and wake up voters who, long before the June debate, had already checked out? It sure would.”

“Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024,” he concluded.

U.S. President Joe Biden joins G7 leaders as they gather to watch a parachute drop at San Domenico Golf Club during day one of the 50th G7 summit on June 13, 2024 in Fasano, Italy
Read Next
Biden’s LA Fundraiser Amasses $28 Million and Counting, Most Successful in Democratic Party History

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.