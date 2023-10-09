‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin’s Phone Goes Off Mid-Interview With Arnold Schwarzenegger, He Says: ‘Tell ‘Em I’m Not Here’

It was the ABC host’s daughter who was calling

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffon on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

One of the host’s phones once again went off at “The View” table on Monday — but this time, it was in the middle of an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Without missing a beat, the former California governor took the interruption in stride, telling Sunny Hostin to tell whoever was calling that he wouldn’t come to the phone.

Hostin’s phone rang as the women were asking Schwarzenegger about whether he’s a strict grandparent, considering he’s been open about the fact that he was a strict parent. As he joyfully explained that he doesn’t have to be strict now, because discipline falls under the purview of his kids and kids-in-law, Hostin’s phone went off.

“Tell ’em I’m not here,” Schwarzenegger quipped before continuing on with his sentence.

Hostin immediately apologized, explaining that it was her own daughter who was calling.

Schwarzenegger continued on, praising his daughter Katherine for being a good mother, and recalling how strict he used to be with her and her siblings. In one such instance, the former governor recalled, he literally threw a pair of her shoes into their fireplace.

“I would say to her, ‘Katherine, if you leave your shoes there one more time, and don’t put them in the mud room or in your room, I’m gonna throw them in the fireplace,’” he explained.

“Sure enough, the next time she left it there, I took the shoes and threw them in the fire. She was crying, but she never left her shoes there again.”

8 responses to “‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin’s Phone Goes Off Mid-Interview With Arnold Schwarzenegger, He Says: ‘Tell ‘Em I’m Not Here’”

  1. TM Avatar
    TM

    A slip of forgetting to turn one’s phone off at that table has happened 3 or 4 times in the past, that I can remember. The ladies and guests, if there is one, always take it in stride and with a laugh from them and the audience. No biggie and on with the show. Happens, and I love it!!

    Reply
    1. 360-775-8323 Lavender-Peterson Avatar
      360-775-8323 Lavender-Peterson

      I thought that was so rude and disrespectful.  Shame on her.

      Reply
      1. Junie90 Avatar
        Junie90

        Just want to complain about something.

        Reply
  2. Geri Libercci Avatar
    Geri Libercci

    First, let me say I like Sunny a lot, but dislike Arnold S.
    very much.
    I think the panel should leave their phones in their dressing rooms when they are on air. I have never
    seen anything like this on any TV show.
    The comment before mine is correct – extremely rude
    and disrespectable.
    I thoroughly don’t understand this panel taking their phones with them on the show – what is wrong with the bosses. They may think it’s funny when the phones ring, but as a viewer, it is not at all, in any way, funny.

    Reply
  3. Sarah Avatar
    Sarah

    So she forgot to turn her phone off. So what. It happens. We have more important things to be concerned with instead of worrying about a phone interruption. She apologized. Forget about it. I’d have my phone with me too in case of an emergency.

    Reply
  4. Jeannie Avatar
    Jeannie

    First nobody is perfect. I believe they can get updates about topics on their phones. No harm no foul!!!

    Reply
  5. Debra Avatar
    Debra

    Sunny’s phone has gone off several times and it’s always one of her kids, they all should leave their phones off during the show, it’s very rude and disrespectful to the viewers and the guest on the show.

    Reply
  6. Sharrin Avatar
    Sharrin

    If that’s the worst thing that happens in my day, then so be it. STOP BEING SO TOUCHY! So many more things to be upset about…..

    Reply

