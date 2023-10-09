One of the host’s phones once again went off at “The View” table on Monday — but this time, it was in the middle of an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Without missing a beat, the former California governor took the interruption in stride, telling Sunny Hostin to tell whoever was calling that he wouldn’t come to the phone.

Hostin’s phone rang as the women were asking Schwarzenegger about whether he’s a strict grandparent, considering he’s been open about the fact that he was a strict parent. As he joyfully explained that he doesn’t have to be strict now, because discipline falls under the purview of his kids and kids-in-law, Hostin’s phone went off.

“Tell ’em I’m not here,” Schwarzenegger quipped before continuing on with his sentence.

Hostin immediately apologized, explaining that it was her own daughter who was calling.

Schwarzenegger continued on, praising his daughter Katherine for being a good mother, and recalling how strict he used to be with her and her siblings. In one such instance, the former governor recalled, he literally threw a pair of her shoes into their fireplace.

“I would say to her, ‘Katherine, if you leave your shoes there one more time, and don’t put them in the mud room or in your room, I’m gonna throw them in the fireplace,’” he explained.

“Sure enough, the next time she left it there, I took the shoes and threw them in the fire. She was crying, but she never left her shoes there again.”