Normally on “The View,” it’s Whoopi Goldberg who’s displeased about Hot Topics regarding reality TV shows or stars, or anything in that realm. But, as she’s out on Fridays, Ana Navarro stepped up to fill that position this week, joking that she’d rather “be thrown on the other side” of the border wall than discuss “The Bachelor.”

Indeed, as one of their Hot Topics for the day, the women of “The View” discussed this week’s rose ceremony on “The Golden Bachelor.” During said ceremony — which, for those unfamiliar with the dating show, is when the Bachelor decides who he’s sending home — star Gerry Turner openly began crying as he said goodbye to some of the ladies.

The question at hand was whether the ABC hosts felt uncomfortable seeing a grown man cry, or whether they appreciated the vulnerability. But, Navarro admitted she wanted no part in discussing the show even a little bit.

“Can I tell you something? I’m gonna be the one crying if we keep talking about ‘The Bachelor’” she joked. “Which, apparently, Brian Teta [executive producer of ‘The View’] is going to torture me about this every week.”

It’s true that “The Golden Bachelor” has been a topic multiple times at this point, with Gerry Turner himself even appearing on “The View” as a guest last month.

“[Brian] said it’s the number one show on Hulu, I wanna be thrown on the other side of the wall,” Navarro added, referring back to the first Hot Topic of the day, which was the wall at the country’s southern border.

At that, host Sunny Hostin advocated once again for “Naked Attraction,” which is streaming on Max, and is built around contestants finding love, based initially on their potential partner’s naked body. But, Joy Behar offered a solution to the conversation.

“A perfect show would be ‘The Naked Golden Bachelor!’” she joked. (Navarro did not appear amused by that punchline).