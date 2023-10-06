‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says She’d Rather ‘Be Thrown on the Other Side’ of the Border Wall Than Discuss ‘The Golden Bachelor’

“Apparently, Brian Teta is going to torture me about this every week,” the ABC host laments

the-view-ana-navarro
"The View"

Normally on “The View,” it’s Whoopi Goldberg who’s displeased about Hot Topics regarding reality TV shows or stars, or anything in that realm. But, as she’s out on Fridays, Ana Navarro stepped up to fill that position this week, joking that she’d rather “be thrown on the other side” of the border wall than discuss “The Bachelor.”

Indeed, as one of their Hot Topics for the day, the women of “The View” discussed this week’s rose ceremony on “The Golden Bachelor.” During said ceremony — which, for those unfamiliar with the dating show, is when the Bachelor decides who he’s sending home — star Gerry Turner openly began crying as he said goodbye to some of the ladies.

The question at hand was whether the ABC hosts felt uncomfortable seeing a grown man cry, or whether they appreciated the vulnerability. But, Navarro admitted she wanted no part in discussing the show even a little bit.

“Can I tell you something? I’m gonna be the one crying if we keep talking about ‘The Bachelor’” she joked. “Which, apparently, Brian Teta [executive producer of ‘The View’] is going to torture me about this every week.”

the-view-behar
Read Next
'The View': Joy Behar Tells Alyssa Farah Griffin 'You Haven't Got the Equipment' to Go On 'Naked Attraction' (Video)

It’s true that “The Golden Bachelor” has been a topic multiple times at this point, with Gerry Turner himself even appearing on “The View” as a guest last month.

“[Brian] said it’s the number one show on Hulu, I wanna be thrown on the other side of the wall,” Navarro added, referring back to the first Hot Topic of the day, which was the wall at the country’s southern border.

At that, host Sunny Hostin advocated once again for “Naked Attraction,” which is streaming on Max, and is built around contestants finding love, based initially on their potential partner’s naked body. But, Joy Behar offered a solution to the conversation.

“A perfect show would be ‘The Naked Golden Bachelor!’” she joked. (Navarro did not appear amused by that punchline).

Donna Kelce
Read Next
Travis Kelce's Mom Says Meeting Taylor Swift Was 'OK' and Her Son's Relationship Is 'Too New' to Be Called a Romance (Video)

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

One response to “‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says She’d Rather ‘Be Thrown on the Other Side’ of the Border Wall Than Discuss ‘The Golden Bachelor’”

  1. DC Avatar
    DC

    Such miserable people on this show.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.