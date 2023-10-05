“Naked Attraction” continues to be a Hot Topic on “The View” (whether Whoopi Goldberg likes it or not), and on Thursday, it led to a blunt statement from Joy Behar to her cohost, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

To kick off the day’s discussion, the women batted around ideas on who might take over as Speaker of the House, now that Kevin McCarthy has been ousted. But, Farah Griffin, who previously worked in Washington D.C. in several positions, noted that she’d rather subject herself to nudity streamed nationwide than take that job.

“I would literally rather appear on that show ‘Naked Attraction,’ that Sunny’s obsessed with, than be Speaker of the House,” Farah Griffin joked. “This is the most thankless job in Washington.”

For those unfamiliar, “Naked Attraction” is a British dating show, currently streaming on Max, in which contestants are first judged by their fully nude bodies, before their personalities.

In response, Behar laughingly told Alyssa, “You haven’t got the equipment, honey,” prompting Farah Griffin to shoot back “Ouch!” But, it became clear that Behar wasn’t actually insulting her cohost’s body, she just thought that only men appeared on the show.

“You need to be a guy,” Behar clarified, as Farah Griffin took offense. At that, Hostin herself stepped in and explained that women appear on the show, too.

“Oh, there are? Oh, I thought they were all men. Sorry!” Behar added.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.