‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘Sort of Felt Bad’ for Kevin McCarthy – Until She Remembered How He Groveled to Trump After Jan. 6 (Video)

After Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position as House speaker on Tuesday, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin admittedly felt bad for him. But that was a very quick feeling.

McCarthy became the first House speaker in U.S. history to be booted from the position — one that he only had for less than a year. And having worked with McCarthy directly, Farah Griffin noted on Wednesday that she very briefly pitied him — until she remembered what he’s actually done in the last few years.

“I had this fleeting moment last night, because I know Kevin McCarthy, where I sort of felt bad,” she said. “And then I remembered this — he did more than anyone to normalize bringing Trump back in the fold after January 6, when he went down, you know, cup in hand to Mar-a-Lago.”

She continued: “He released the January 6 footage to Tucker Carlson, which led to rampant conspiracy theories. He — this was before speaker, but — ousted his friend Liz Cheney from leadership. And then ultimately brought people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz into the fold.”

For the most part, Farah Griffin and her “View” colleagues agreed that McCarthy brought his ouster upon himself and dragged him for insinuating otherwise. Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin took particular issue with McCarthy complaining about how small of a majority was needed to pass the motion.

“Well, you agreed to that!” Hostin said. “That was never the rule before. It was the rule because you needed to do it to become speaker of the House. Fifteen calls over and over and over again. He finally got it because he made those deals with the devils.”

Whoopi agreed that “you did this to yourself” because “you said yes to everything” the furthest right members of his party asked for, in order to land the job.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.