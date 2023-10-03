Joy Behar has no plans to leave “The View” any time soon, if her comments on Tuesday’s show are to be believed. The ABC host joked that, in reality, she’ll leave the talk show “in a coffin, probably.”

Behar is one of the longest running hosts at the table, having been with “The View” since the beginning — minus a two-year hiatus after getting fired in 2013. So she’s seen a few guests multiple times. That includes former “Spice Girls” member Geri Haliwell-Horner, who appeared on the show Tuesday.

Her first appearance, as Behar reminded her, was back in 2003. “And you’re still standing!” Haliwell-Horner joked. “I love it.”

Behar thanked her for the love, then joked that, realistically, she’ll probably exit the show only when she dies.

“They’ll take me out of here in a coffin, probably,” Behar said.

While it’s unclear if Behar will actually stay at “The View” forever, she’ll definitely be there for at least a few more years. Last year, a rep for the host told The New York Post that she had signed a new three-year deal.

That means she’ll be seated at the table at least through 2025.