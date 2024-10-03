Jimmy Fallon Calls Civil VP Debate ‘Jarring’: ‘People Were Expecting a Horror Movie and They Got a Hallmark Movie’

Add Jimmy Fallon to the list of late-night hosts surprised by the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz. The NBC host opened his show on Wednesday night by declaring the face-off the “craziest debate yet.”

“They actually talked about policy,” Fallon said. “This debate turned out to be polite, friendly and intimate. It was jarring. Basically people were expecting a horror movie and they got a Hallmark movie.”

Later in the show, Fallon showed an edited clip of Walz agreeing with Vance and the two men staring at each other for an uncomfortable amount of time. “They agreed on so much they actually ran out of things to debate about.”

Fallon went on to state that most people thought Vance gave a “solid” debate performance.

“Republicans saw that and were like, ‘Hey, can we just pull a Biden and go with this guy?’” Fallon said before adding that “most polls found that JD Vance won the debate. However, all those polls were taken at Sephora.”

That last joke scored a big laugh and a round of applause from his studio audience that Fallon doubled down on by miming putting on eyeliner. That wasn’t the only crack the late night host made about Vance’s appearance. Fallon also pointed out the Republican nominee’s “piercing blue eyes.”

“Now, where have I seen that look before?” Fallon asked before showing an image of the robot in “M3GAN.”

Though Fallon didn’t have as many jokes about Walz, Fallon did comment on how nervous the Democratic nominee seemed. “He felt like the father of the bride who left his speech in his hotel room and just and to wing it,” Fallon said.

The NBC host also dove into Donald Trump’s unprecedented move in dropping out of his “60 Minute” interview. “So if you’re keeping track, Trump says he’ll stand up to the President of China but Leslie Stahl is a little too scary,” Fallon said. Watch the full monologue above.