Jasmine Crockett Says GOP Wants to Take Black History Out of Schools to Spread Lie of White ‘Oppression’ | Video

Speaking to Congressional colleagues from both sides of the aisles on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Rep. Jasmine Crocket slammed a proposed GOP bill that “would fire all workers that work in offices related to diversity, equity, and inclusion” because DEI “oppresses white men.”

She took her time at the podium to give what she called a “vocabulary lesson” on the meaning of oppression, arguing that the reason why some GOP lawmakers wnat to remove Black history from school curriculums is to spread the lie of white oppression.

“Let me tell you that the reason that my colleagues wanted to make sure you understood the same Black history that your side of the aisle wants to delete out of classrooms is because you can then misuse words like ‘oppression’ — there has been no oppression for the white man in this country,” the Democrat from Texas said.

She continued, welcoming anyone to inform her on the ways white people have been oppressed.

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that ‘you are going to go and work. We are going to steal your wives, we are going to rape your wives’ — that didn’t happen [to the white community]. That is oppression,” Crockett said. “We didn’t ask to be here. We not the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home, we were stolen.”

Crockett’s remarks came after President-elect Donald Trump propagated a longstanding notion that white Americans have been oppressed as a result of the implementation of equity and diversity-driven initiatives that provide women, communities of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ with opportunities they’ve historically been denied.

In July 2023, Trump shared plans to crack down on higher education that support any form of DEI, and that video has resurfaced online.

“I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment. A portion of the seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies,” Trump says in a portion of the video.

On his campaign website, Trump’s camp states: “Once back in the White House, President Trump will direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination and will advance a measure to have schools that continue these illegal and unjust policies fined up to the entire amount of their endowment.”

Crockett says people of color are correct in their frustrations.

“So yeah, we are going to sit here and be offended when you want to sit here and act like — and don’t let it escape you that it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle that y’all are the ones being oppressed,” Crockett said. “That y’all are the ones being harmed. That’s not the definition of oppression. You tell me the prolonged, cruel or unjust treatment that you’ve had, and we can have a conversation.”

She concluded. “The final thing that I will say: diversity works, and until you can show me data that says otherwise, I think that we need to go back to being a country that listens to experts and gets out of our feelings and recognizes again that racism is real in this country. And until we stop pretending that it’s not, we will not solve the problems that we are consistently facing. And that will bring real unity we seek when we’re looking for a more perfect union.”