Hollywood Braces for a Woke Backlash in the Wake of Trump’s Election

Hollywood, overwhelmingly liberal, is weighing the potential backlash to its business of a second Donald Trump presidency and a right-leaning electorate.

After many years of embracing left-wing values — diversity and inclusion in Marvel and “Star Wars” storylines, empowering women in superhero movies and animated kids fare — Hollywood may find itself tipping rightward as the winds of change blow through the country.

It’s a shift away from “wokeness” that was already underway. But some in the industry are clearly concerned.

“We know that Hollywood loves to follow and not lead,” Evan Shapiro, a film and television producer, told TheWrap. “It’s very likely you’ll see more of Jake Paul, more of Joe Rogan, more of Zachary Levi, more of Roseanne Barr.