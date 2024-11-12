Hollywood Braces for a Woke Backlash in the Wake of Trump’s Election

Available to WrapPRO members

While a shift was already underway – especially among tentpole films – some see the potential for self-censorship

and
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Trump and films
Chris Smith/TheWrap

Hollywood, overwhelmingly liberal, is weighing the potential backlash to its business of a second Donald Trump presidency and a right-leaning electorate. 

After many years of embracing left-wing values — diversity and inclusion in Marvel and “Star Wars” storylines, empowering women in superhero movies and animated kids fare — Hollywood may find itself tipping rightward as the winds of change blow through the country. 

It’s a shift away from “wokeness” that was already underway. But some in the industry are clearly concerned.

“We know that Hollywood loves to follow and not lead,” Evan Shapiro, a film and television producer, told TheWrap. “It’s very likely you’ll see more of Jake Paul, more of Joe Rogan, more of Zachary Levi, more of Roseanne Barr.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments