Jerry Moss, the record executive who founded A&M Records and shepherded the careers of artists including The Carpenters, Janet Jackson and The Police, died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California, according to a statement released by his family. He was 88.

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun,” the statement read, “the twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure.”

No cause of death was announced.

Born in New York, Moss moved to Los Angeles in 1960 to pursue a career in music management. He quickly befriended musician Herb Alpert, and in 1962 the duo launched A&M Records, which was derived from the first initials of their last names.

Over the years, A&M built an impressive and diverse roster that included rock, country, folk and R&B artists including Joe Cocker, Sheryl Crow, Carole King, Soundgarden and the artists previously mentioned.

In the late ’80s, they sold A&M to Polygon, eventually launching Almo Records (another derivation from their surnames) and signing the likes of Garbage and Imogen Heap.

Both Alpert and Moss were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Music Center in Los Angeles, which houses theaters and performing arts spaces, named its plaza after Moss in 2020. President and CEO Rachel S. Moore issued the following statement after Moss’ death was announced:

“The Music Center is very grateful for the longstanding support of Tina and Jerry Moss and honored to name our expansive plaza as Jerry Moss Plaza in 2020. Jerry was dedicated to giving back to the community by supporting arts experiences that resonate in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impact their lives. His artistic influence and business savvy, along with the opportunities he provided for numerous extraordinarily talented artists, changed the course of music forever. That was his gift to us all.”

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Tina and the entire Moss family,” it concluded.

Moss is survived by his second wife, Tina Morse, and three children.