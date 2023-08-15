Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘EastEnders’ Actor, Dies at 36

Darren Kent, who played grieving father Goatherd on “Game of Thrones,” has died at age 36, his agent Carey Dodd Associates announced on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” said the agency. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

No cause of death was mentioned, but British press cited “a long health battle.”

Kent was also remembered by British theater actor Lee Mead, who wrote on Twitter, “Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news.”

The actor, who had a rare skin condition, portrayed a character with the same ailment who led a frustratingly limited life in “Sunny Boy,” which earned him Best Actor at London’s 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards. He also directed the award-winning 2021 short “You Know Me.”

Kent, also had roles in BBC’s “EastEnders” and the recent ITV series “Malpractice,” and appeared in the feature films “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Snow White and the Huntsmen.”

Kent’s first acting role was in the 2008 horror film “Mirrors,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland. He also appeared with Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson in the period thriller “The Little Stranger” in 2018.

One of his last tweets, dated July 4, was to share his excitement about an upcoming short film, “Alleviate.”

“Omg, I’ve just been sent a cheeky rough cut of the new Ark Pictures movie ‘Alleviate’ and I’m thrilled to pieces! The direction and writing from Daniel Keeble is flawless, cinematography is exceptional. I’m my worst critic on my performances but i actually feel super proud of my work on this one! I’m so excited and can’t wait for everyone to see this!,” he wrote.