Jesse Watters Says His Wife Secretly Voting for Kamala Would Be ‘Same Thing as Having an Affair’ | Video

Jesse Watters, whose first marriage ended in 2018 after he had an affair with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine, declared during an exaggerated rant on Fox News’ “The Five” that if she secretly voted for Kamala Harris it would be “the same thing as having an affair.”

“If I found out, Emma,” Watters said, pausing to look directly into the camera, “was going into the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that’s the same thing as having an affair.”

Watters chuckled at this point, presumably because DiGiovine is a producer on “The Five” and thus had been directly addressed.

“That, to me,” Watters continued before being interrupted by the rest of “The Five” panel breaking out in incredulous laughter.

“Let him finish,” interjected panel guest George “Tyrus” Murdoch.

“…Violates the sanctity of our marriage,” Watters continued.

” Yes,” Murdoch agreed.

“What else is she keeping from me?” Watters went on. “What else has she been lying about?”

“Why would she lie to you?” Jeanine Pirro interrupted. “Have you threatened her? Why would she lie to you?”

“Oh, they want me to tease,” DiGiovine said from offscreen.

“Why would she do that and then vote Harris? Why would she say she was voting Trump, and I caught her, and then she said I lied to you for the last four years?” Watters continued.

“You intimidate her,” Pirro said.

“It’s OVER,” Watters shouted in apparent mock-outrage. “Emma, that would be D-Day.”

Watch the clip below:

jesse: if i found out my wife secretly voted for harris, "that's the same thing as having an affair… that violates the sanctity of our marriage… that would be D Day" pic.twitter.com/nbZF3U4X1R — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) October 30, 2024

Speaking of “D-Day” and violating “the sanctity of marriage,” Watters was married to Noelle Inguagiato from 2009 to 2019, and they have twin daughters. Inguagiato left Watters in October, 2017 after he admitted to cheating on her with DiGiovine. She filed for Divorce the following March.

In a statement at the time, Fox News confirmed the affair, saying in a statement provided to New York Daily News, “Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.”

The divorce was finalized a year later and Watters, who was 40 at the time, married DiGiovine, who was 26, that December.

The circumstances of his current marriage have occasionally produced some awkward moments for Watters, and for Fox News. In 2022 things got particularly awkward on “The Five” after he effectively admitted that had a somewhat not-entirely-honest means of courting DiGiovine, telling his co-hosts he once let the air out of her tires so she would have to ask him for a ride home. To reiterate, she was his employee at the time.

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

Then in September, 2023, Watters argued against letting workers work remotely with this curious reasoning: “What about office romance? You have no office romance.”

His co-hosts quickly shut him down, with Pirro urging him, “you don’t want to go there,” and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler adding, “That’s the third rail! Stop while you’re ahead.”

And then in January of this year, after Watters criticized Houston-area Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw for several stock trades, Crenshaw responded in part, “he cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer.”