‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at Trump’s Threat to ‘Protect Women’: ‘Can You Protect Women and Assault Them at the Same Time?’

Despite the fact that Donald Trump struck down Roe v. Wade, which as a result has actually killed women, he continues to insist that he will “protect” women if he’s elected president again — this time, whether they “like it or not.” And for the hosts of “The View,” that approach is nothing short of disgusting.

During Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the women called up a clip of Trump at a recent rally, where he told his crowd that his team encouraged him not to say that he’s going to “protect women.”

“Well, I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not,” he said in response.

“He also grabs them whether they like it or not,” host Sara Haines retorted as the clip ended.

Meanwhile, moderator Whoopi Goldberg needed a moment to collect herself, before she ripped Trump for his choice in phrasing.

“When you say ‘whether you like it or not’ tells women a lot about who you are,” she said. “And why they’re gonna stay away from you. See, because with you, clearly, no doesn’t mean no. ‘Whether you like it or not’ means ‘I’m gonna do it whether you want it or not.’ That’s not the message you want to send women right now.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in with a “technical” question, that she was legitimately seeking an answer to.

“Can you protect women and assault them at the same time?” she asked.

Whoopi quickly replied that technically, a person could physically protect a woman while still emotionally assaulting her, which the women all agreed was not actually protection.

Host Sunny Hostin quickly chimed in to refresh the audiences memory on Trump’s past degradation of women, most of which happened publicly.

“Does he think that women are so unsophisticated that we don’t know what he’s saying?” she asked, prompting Behar to respond in the affirmative.

“He thinks we’re stupid. He does. He doesn’t have respect for women,” Behar said. “Look at the way he treats women. He has no respect, he thinks we’re stupid, he thinks we don’t understand our own rights, and he’s gonna fail on Tuesday.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.