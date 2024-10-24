‘The View’: Whoopi Explains Exactly Why They’ll Never Bring Trump Back on the Show

“The View” has welcome politicians from both sides of the aisle to the show before and the women have taunted Donald Trump with the offer to come on. But on Thursday morning, moderator Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts made it very clear that he’s not actually welcome — and why.

Granted, the ABC hosts have all been vocal about their disgust for the man for years. But, when pressed by comedian Hasan Minhaj, who appeared as one of the day’s guests, about whether they’d invite Trump on just to push him themselves, he was met with a resounding “no.”

“I don’t think you normalize him,” host Sunny Hostin said.

When Minhaj pointed out that Trump has been on the show before, several years prior, Hostin caveated that she wasn’t there at the time. But Joy Behar, who was, argued that his mental faculties have significantly declined since the last time she met him.

“He can’t handle debating one woman, how would he handle debating four?” host Sara Haines joked.

But, speaking seriously on the matter, Whoopi — who refuses to even say Trump’s name on the show if she can help it, always referring to him as “you-know-who” — explained that there would be no real conversation that would come of it.

“There are some times when you know, ‘Yeah, this is worth going in with this,’” she said. “But putting him back on would be not advantageous for our audience because it would be nothing but, ‘And you’re a bonehead! And you’re a bonehead.’ And it’s hard: ‘What do you think about this?’ and then he starts talking about his toenails.”

Whoopi added that, inevitably, he would get into some “really, really crazy” tangents and would refuse to be reined in.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.