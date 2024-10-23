‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Wants to ‘Shake People’ for Not Believing Trump Allies-Turned-Critics | Video

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly warned voters this week that the convicted felon definitely “falls into the general definition of fascist,” and at this point, “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin wants to “shake people” who are refusing to listen.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women applauded Kelly for being so blunt, and continuing to speak out against Trump, especially having gotten an up-close look at how he handled things as president. But Farah Griffin was struck by how Trump’s current allies all turned on Kelly for saying what he did.

“I mean, I just can’t believe that for four years people have been warning about this. This is — General John Kelly is somebody who was so highly regarded by everyone in Trump’s West Wing,” she explained.

JOHN KELLY SAYS TRUMP WOULD RULE LIKE A DICTATOR: After the former president's ex-chief of staff made disturbing claims and said Trump fits the "definition of fascist," #TheView co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/Puy3wHmZhb — The View (@TheView) October 23, 2024

“He was seen, even by the most loyal Trump advisors, as a steadying force. And the fact that today Trump’s defenders are instead choosing to impugn a four-star general to defend a politician, I think shows that there’s a cravenness and an unwillingness to ever stand up for what’s right,” she continued.

Farah Griffin then reminded viewers that Kelly is certainly not the first former Trump official to speak out against him — she herself worked for Trump and has been a vocal critic of him since quitting her job in his White House — and admitted that she’s frustrated that nothing seems to be enough for the diehard supporters.

“I want to shake people and be like ‘Why are you not believing us? How many more four-star generals need to tell you the truth about who this man is?’” she said. “He is so deeply dangerous. I’m hoping it breaks through, but I — I’m never gonna lose hope. I am not going to, but how many more people do you need to hear from?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.