‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘Honestly Thought’ Trump Town Hall Devolving Into Dance Party Was a ‘Deepfake’

Donald Trump’s town hall this week randomly devolved into a dance party when he decided he no longer wanted to answer questions from voters, and if that sounds like a fake sentence to you, you’re not alone. Even seeing the video footage of it happening, “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin thought it was a deepfake.

To kick off the ABC talk show on Tuesday morning, the women had a good laugh at clips of Trump slowly turning the event into his own personal radiothon, requesting song after song from the DJ. But, setting humor aside, the hosts were baffled by it all.

“This should freak everybody out,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “It should really freak everybody out. 57 minutes. 57 minutes of him playing music, not saying jack doo about anything that has to do with what’s going on in the world. This freaked me out. He’s freaked me out a lot, but this really upset me.”

Her cohosts agreed, with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting that “I honestly thought it was a deepfake” when she saw it. That said, it did remind her of a certain scene from “Stepbrothers.”

“Listen, it’s hilarious, I could joke about it all day, but it’s serious,” she said. “This is not even the man I worked for, who had all sorts of problems then.”

She continued, “There’s a very real decline, and I worry that history books might look back on this election and say everyone was quick to call out Biden’s age, and the issues about another four years, but we missed that someone else is just flying under the radar, clearly in decline.”

At that, Whoopi chimed back in, adding a caveat to Farah Griffin’s concern: “Except for ‘The View.’”

