All the Songs That Trump Played While He Stood Quietly for 30 Minutes at His Rally

Trump’s town hall playlist just dropped

Donald Trump dancing at his Oct. 14 town hall in Philadelphia (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Donald Trump spent almost an entire Philadelphia town hall event dancing and listening to music instead of answering questions on Monday — and while the event raised continued questions about the Republican nominees’ mental acuity, others are wondering what it was he had playing that whole time.

Now, we’ve got the Trump rally playlist.

After 30 minutes of questions, Trump took a hard pivot during his Monday night town hall and decided to spend the back half of the event playing music from his campaign playlist and dancing for the crowd. The pivot to music happened after the event was briefly halted twice so people in the crowd could be tended to for medical emergencies.

If you were burning with curiosity for what songs Trump decided to entertain the crowd to wonder no longer – the playlist was just dropped. For a complete list of all the songs Trump played at his town hall, keep reading:

Every Song at the Town Hall:

  • “God Bless America”
  • “Ave Maria”
  • “Time to Say Goodbye”
  • “YMCA!”
  • “Hallelujah”
  • “Nothing Compares 2 U”
  • “An American Trilogy”
  • “Rich Men North of Richmond”
  • “November Rain”
  • “Memory”

Artists included in this odd town hall choice are already calling him out and demanding he strike their music from his events. Rufus Wainwright posted a statement on Instagram condemning the use of his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

“Numerous songs were played. Among the songs was singer songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s version of Leonard Cohen’s seminal ‘Hallelujah.’ Wainwright, who is supporting Kamala Harris, was horrified upon learning of this and today issues this statement,” the musician’s statement began.

It continued: ““The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.’”

No word yet from The Village People or “Ave Maria” composer Franz Schubert.

